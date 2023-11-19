Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis Announces Dividend

ZTS traded down $1.74 on Friday, reaching $174.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,061. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

