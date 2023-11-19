Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

