XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Trading Up 0.9%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

XOMA Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

