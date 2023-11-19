Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,309 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $19,496,290. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 4.3 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $181.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

