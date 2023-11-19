Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WDI opened at $13.30 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin acquired 5,000 shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
