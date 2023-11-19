Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Weibo has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Weibo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 73,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

