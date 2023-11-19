Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.41. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $101.02.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,463,000 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.