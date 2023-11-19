voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VJET. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

NYSE VJET opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

