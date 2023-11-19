Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
