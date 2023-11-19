Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.56. 7,238,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,070. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $464.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.