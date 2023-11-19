Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $134.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

