Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,092 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

BATS VUSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 948,345 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

