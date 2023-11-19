Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,265. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

