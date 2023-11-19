Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,801. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

