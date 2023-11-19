Trust Investment Advisors Has $2.10 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.62. 38,538,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,236,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.17, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

