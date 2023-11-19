Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after purchasing an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,348 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.04. 3,568,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,244. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.74 and a 200 day moving average of $208.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

