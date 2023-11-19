Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,010. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

