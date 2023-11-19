Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $675,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,350,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,467. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

