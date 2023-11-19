Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tredegar from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tredegar by 115,654.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628,899 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,535,000 after buying an additional 425,805 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 990,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 391,262 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 874,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 278,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

