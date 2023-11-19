The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 44,683 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $146,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,201,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,275,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

