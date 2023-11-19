The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $375.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 33.9% in the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 411,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lion Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 30.4% during the first quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 282,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 69.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 747,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

