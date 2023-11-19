TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$5.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Aimia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

