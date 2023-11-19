TD Securities Trims Aimia (TSE:AIM) Target Price to C$5.00

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Aimia Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.03 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30.
Aimia Company Profile
