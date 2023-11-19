Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SYNT. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.30) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated an under review rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 400 ($4.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 237.83 ($2.92).

SYNT opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.29) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,386 ($41.58). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.35. The firm has a market cap of £304.57 million, a P/E ratio of -74.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 10,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($22,718.90). In other Synthomer news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 89,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23), for a total value of £17,095.63 ($20,994.27). Also, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($22,718.90). Insiders own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

