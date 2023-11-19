Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.2%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.66. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$21.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.