Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.2%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.66. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.08. The stock has a market cap of C$21.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

