Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson bought 1,850 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $81,043.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 424,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,003.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill S. Upson acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,341 shares of company stock valued at $129,939. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

