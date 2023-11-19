Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.60.
In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Andrew Kim bought 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,251.00.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
