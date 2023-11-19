Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases 6,240 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 27,168,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,388,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

