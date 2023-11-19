Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.12. The stock had a trading volume of 721,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

