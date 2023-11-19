Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 997 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 22,991,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943,852. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $415.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

