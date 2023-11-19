StockNews.com Lowers Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

