StockNews.com Downgrades Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Up 3.1 %

PRGO opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 602.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,040 shares of company stock worth $524,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.