SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after buying an additional 3,006,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,930,000 after buying an additional 779,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

