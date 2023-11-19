SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.8% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 121.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 197,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 108,219 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,908.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.81. 1,383,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,380. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

