Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Experian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,933 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,313.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,685.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,800.72. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,366 ($29.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,160 ($38.81).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Experian’s payout ratio is 8,676.47%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.