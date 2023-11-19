Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 40,018 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

