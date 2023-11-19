Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shapeways Stock Performance

SHPW stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Shapeways has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Shapeways in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.