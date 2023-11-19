Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 1,034,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

