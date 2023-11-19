SBB Research Group LLC Sells 18,863 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SBB Research Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,863 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of SBB Research Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 49,749,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,165,434. The company has a market cap of $184.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.53, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

