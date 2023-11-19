SBB Research Group LLC Invests $221,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $81.28. 3,381,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,274. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

