Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 990,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $109,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 645,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,385. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $116.99.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

