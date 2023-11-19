Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,771 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $35,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,810,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.54 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.