Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR.UN. Desjardins dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.37.

APR.UN stock opened at C$10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67. The firm has a market cap of C$402.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$13.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.99.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

