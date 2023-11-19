Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APR.UN. Desjardins dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.37.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APR.UN
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.