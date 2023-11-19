Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$54.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.62.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$43.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland has a one year low of C$25.14 and a one year high of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

