Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.56-$1.62 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $64,833,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

