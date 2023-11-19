RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.57.

RNG opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in RingCentral by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

