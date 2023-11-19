Raymond James Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$3.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.78.

ECN stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$586.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

