Raymond James Cuts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.
