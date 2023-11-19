Raymond James Cuts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

About Calibre Mining

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

