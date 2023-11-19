QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.73 million, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.60. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

