QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) PT Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in QuickLogic by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
