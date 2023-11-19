Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $13.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,474.93 or 1.00053230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004358 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

