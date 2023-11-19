Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.94. 25,590,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,945,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.