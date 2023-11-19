Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.42. 1,556,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

